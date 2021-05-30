Advertisement

Millions of gallons of wastewater discharged into Brazos River

(Photo by Montana Brazil)
(Photo by Montana Brazil)(KWTX)
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Millions of gallons of wastewater were discharged into the Brazos River this weekend.

Officials say it was a result of all the rain and a mechanical problem.

About 5.5 million gallons of wastewater from the Waco Metropolitan Regional Sanitary Sewerage System Treatment Plant was discharged. Most of it went into the river.

Officials say you should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.

Those with a private well within a half mile of the spill should have their well tested.

