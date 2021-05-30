Our Dry Time Continues.....For Now. Good Rain Chances Coming Soon

We’ll have partly cloudy skies going through the evening with temperatures in the upper 70′s. We dip to the low 70′s overnight, with clouds keeping morning lows warm in the upper 60′s. We start cloudy on Monday, with a little more sunshine in the afternoon. The mostly cloudy skies will keep highs in the low 80′s for Memorial Day, with only a couple of spotty showers possible in the evening. However, rain chances start building more afterwards with a wave of rain moving in on your Tuesday from the north.

The best rain chances though arrive mid to late week, with a mid-level Low on the west coast sending multiple waves of rain our way. Scattered storms are expected Wednesday and Thursday, with the very best chances looking to take place on Friday. Despite those good rain chances, highs will stay warm in the mid 80′s throughout the week. Next weekend we’ll still have rain chances, with another dry period looking to show up the following Monday.

Thank you to all those and their families that have served our country - Happy Memorial Day Weekend!

