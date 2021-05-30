WALK IT OFF: Crawford softball is headed back to state

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After winning state in 2019, the Lady Pirates didn’t have a chance to defend their title last year because the season was canceled.

Thanks to a walk-off win over Italy, Crawford won the regional final and still has a chance to take the 2021 state title.

The Lady Pirates punched in a run thanks to a close play at the plate to end the game and win 1-0.

Crawford will play West Sabine on Tuesday at 4 p.m

