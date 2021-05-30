Advertisement

WALK IT OFF: Crawford softball is headed back to state

By Darby Brown
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After winning state in 2019, the Lady Pirates didn’t have a chance to defend their title last year because the season was canceled.

Thanks to a walk-off win over Italy, Crawford won the regional final and still has a chance to take the 2021 state title.

The Lady Pirates punched in a run thanks to a close play at the plate to end the game and win 1-0.

Crawford will play West Sabine on Tuesday at 4 p.m

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsea Tijerina died Thursday evening in a motorcycle crash in Hays County.
Central Texas attorney indicted in alleged murder-for-hire plot dies in motorcycle crash
Officer Eric Anthony Stoneburner, 45, resigned and then turned himself in.
Off-duty Central Texas cop who shot woman in road rage incident resigns, surrenders
Fire broke out early Friday evening at a Waco assisted living facility.
Fire breaks out at local assisted living facility
A fundraising campaign has been started for a local State Trooper after his home was destroyed...
Local State Trooper loses home in fire
Straight-line winds damaged hangers and overturned planes at the Gatesville airport
Straight-line winds cause major damage at Gatesville airport

Latest News

Crawford wins the regional final
WALK IT OFF: Crawford softball is headed back to state
Lake Belton
Lake Belton’s inaugural season ends in the Regional Finals
Riesel athlete signs with Tarleton State
Riesel athlete signs with Tarleton State
Waco High School
All about tradition: Waco High School football connects the past with the present at spring game