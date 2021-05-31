Line of storms tonight & more wet weather this week

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for areas in Central TX through 7:00 PM tonight. Our main concerns are damaging winds up to 70 mph, large hail, heavy rain, & frequent lightning. After that we expect another line of storms to move in from West Texas. In that line we have to watch out for the same severe parameters: damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, & lightning. As the line pushes to the east, it should start to weaken but we think rain will be here for most of the overnight hours and even could linger into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday we could see a few afternoon showers and storms, mainly along and east of I-35, as a subtle cold front moves through. That really isn’t going to cool us much but it will give us enough lift to see some afternoon rain tomorrow. Areas west of I-35 might not see the afternoon rain tomorrow. Highs tomorrow even with that cold front will be in the upper 70s/low 80s.

With a cut off low to our west that just hangs out and spins for days... we will keep rain chances in the forecast each and every day for the rest of this week and into the weekend. The upper level low should start to push into the state of Texas for the weekend and eventually get out of here but rain chances will stick with us until it does through the next 10 days. With all the rain we saw through the month of May we will have to watch out for flooding concerns through this first, wet week of June. A plus side to all this rain? Because of the clouds and the rainy weather, our temperatures will be fair consistent and below where they should be for this time of the year - mornings in the upper 60s/low 70s, afternoons in the upper 70s/low 80s.

