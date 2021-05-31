Increasing rain chances tonight

If you are planning outdoor activities for the remainder of the afternoon, you’ll want to know that a few scattered showers and rumbles of thunder will move through over the coming hours but not everyone will see rain today. The afternoon rain will be isolated and generally few and far between but could be locally heavy at times with the best chances coming near and west of I-35. Daytime temperatures start out close to 70° and will warm up into the low-to-mid 80s late this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies trying to become partly cloudy late this afternoon. The best chances for showers and storms today will actually come tonight. A line of showers and storms is expected to move in from the west as early as about 6 PM but is more likely to arrive just shortly after sunset. These storms could contain some gusty winds or hail west of I-35 but should be on a gradual weakening trend as they arrive. Rain should be moving fast enough to prevent widespread flooding, but rainfall rates over an inch an hour are possible with the overnight rain. Some forecast model data is suggesting that the overnight round of rain will slow down as it enters the area. We’re anticipating that most of the rain should be out of the area by sunrise, however we could have a long stretch of at least light rain through the pre-dawn hours which may lead to localized flooding. Be mindful of standing water on roadways for the morning commute Tuesday.

A weak cold front is expected to approach during the day Tuesday and although the front should mostly wash out, it should kick up a few scattered showers and storms near and east of I-35 Tuesday afternoon despite the chances for morning rain moving in. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances are near 40% and there could be a few stronger storms too with mainly a gusty wind threat. Overall, the severe weather chances are low, only a level 1 of 5 from the Storm Prediction Center. We’re keeping rain chances high for the remainder of the week and into the weekend too. Multiple waves of rain should move through Wednesday, Thursday, and especially Friday as disturbances swing through the South-Central Plains. Just like with last week, most of these disturbances should only kick off a few isolated strong storms (and not spark a severe weather outbreak) but could produce heavy rain that may lead to localize flooding. Rain chances Wednesday and Thursday are near 50% but reach 60% on Friday. We won’t be done on Friday either. A slow moving upper-level low will slowly traverse Texas this weekend and keeps the atmosphere unsettled enough to keep a 50% chance of rain Saturday and a 60% chance on Sunday as the low makes its closest approach. We’ll keep the rain chances near 50% Monday but should drop to between 20% and 30% for the middle of next week. Rainfall totals from today through Sunday likely amounts to at least an inch area wide. Widespread totals of 2″ to 3″ are likely with isolated totals 4″ to 5″ possible. The bulk of that rain should fall this weekend. Rain will keep temperatures well below normal as highs reach the low-to-mid 80s. As rain starts to slowly exit mid-week next week, we’re expecting temperatures to gradually warm back up into the mid-to-near upper 80s.

