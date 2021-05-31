Advertisement

Multi-vechicle car crash sends 5 to hospital, 2 in critical condition

Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle car crash early Monday morning that sent five people to the hospital and two reported in critical condition.

The crash happened before 2 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Central Texas Expressway and Rosewood Drive in Killeen, police said.

No other information was released.

