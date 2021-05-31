Police: investigate a shooting that sent one to the hospital

Killeen, Texas (KWTX) -This afternoon just befroe 1:30, officers with the Killeen Police Department received a call for a shots fired disturbance near the corner of Dickens Drive and Westcliff Road.

Upon the officer’s arrival, they located a male on the side of the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are currently on scene investigating this incident.

There is no imminent danger to the area. police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.

