Rainy weather causes mosquito populations to boom, Texas Counties seeing mosquito pools test positive for West Nile

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -We all know the familiar buzzing sound followed by swatting hands. It’s mosquito season.

Experts are warning this year could be troublesome with weather creating a perfect formula for the pest’s population to boom.

People spending time outdoors have already suffered from itchy red bites thanks to pesky mosquitoes. Darin Brock of Waco said he was in for it while playing disc golf.

“I’ve unfortunately thrown a couple into the bushes and have been covered from knees to ankles in mosquitoes,” Brock said.

The recent rains have left behind lots of standing water to serve as a breeding ground.

“It’s really bad in the brushy areas and I think it’s just a matter of time before they are everywhere,” Brock said.

That’s what city and county experts are trying to prevent as mosquitoes can carry dangerous diseases like West Nile, Zika, and Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

Experts test mosquito pools and treat breeding grounds to help with prevention. As of May 25, the Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting four pools testing positive for West Nile in Collin, Dallas, and Tarrant County so far this year.

You can do your part by making sure these pests don’t have a place to thrive.

Dump anything that holds standing water like trashcans, buckets, gutters, flower pots, pet food and water dishes, birdbaths, swimming pool covers, barrels, and cans. Even kid’s toys can hold water.

Mosquitoes only need a small amount of water to develop their eggs into adult mosquitoes.

In addition to taking those steps to prevent mosquitoes, it’s also important to take steps to protect your body.

Three repellents that are approved and recommended are DEET, Picaridin, and oil of lemon eucalyptus.

