Autopsy ordered after body found in backyard of local home

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators are hoping an autopsy will shed some light on the death of a person whose body was found on Memorial Day in the backyard of a home in a Killeen neighborhood.

Officers who responded to a suspicious circumstances call at around 4:25 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Adams Avenue found no identification on the body.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

