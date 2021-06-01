Autopsy ordered after body found in backyard of local home
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators are hoping an autopsy will shed some light on the death of a person whose body was found on Memorial Day in the backyard of a home in a Killeen neighborhood.
Officers who responded to a suspicious circumstances call at around 4:25 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Adams Avenue found no identification on the body.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.
Tips may also be submitted online.
