BACK TO STATE: Crawford Lady Pirates advance to the state title game
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Crawford softball team defeated West Sabine in a 2A state semifinal game Tuesday night.
The Lady Pirates scored one run in the seventh inning and that was enough to get the win.
Crawford defeated West Sabine 1-0. West Sabine was previously undefeated on the season.
The Lady Pirates will play in the state championship game Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in Austin.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.