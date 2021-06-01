Advertisement

BACK TO STATE: Crawford Lady Pirates advance to the state title game

By Darby Brown
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Crawford softball team defeated West Sabine in a 2A state semifinal game Tuesday night.

The Lady Pirates scored one run in the seventh inning and that was enough to get the win.

Crawford defeated West Sabine 1-0. West Sabine was previously undefeated on the season.

The Lady Pirates will play in the state championship game Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in Austin.

