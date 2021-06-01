Be Remarkable: Mart grocery store owners feel blessed to serve community

MART, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes out to Mart, where a family business features a ma and pa who have wrapped their arms around the city.

“If you had to pick a mom and dad of a town, it would be y’all... ‘cause y’all are just amazing.”, Lindsey Rezach, Nominator

Jim and Terry Read own Read’s Food Store in Mart and they’re still week’s Daniel Stark and KWTX’s Be Remarkable Award Winners because of their amazing generosity.

Serving the community for almost 100 years is one reason why Lindsey Rezach nominated them for the award, but she also has plenty of others like the time during the winter freeze when the Reads opened their doors to make sure people had what they needed.

“I saw on Facebook where they were donating supplies for families who didn’t have anything, and even though they didn’t have power and were in the same situation we all were in, their only thing to do was just to give.”, said Rezach

With no water or power in the town and the store, Jim Read greeted people in the cold, out in front. He brought them what they needed, and when they offered to pay for it, he gave it to them for free.

It’s a two-way street with the Reads and the people of Mart.

“The community came for them and decided to help them stock the shelves.”, Rezach

It’s all the work the Reads do for the community that led to Danny Daniel of Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers presenting them with a $500 reward.

“It’s an honor... it’s our blessing, it’s our blessing to be able to serve the community and everything like that because there are so many special people in this town.”, Jim and Terry Read, Be Remarkable Winners.

If you know a remarkable person, nominate them at kwtx.com/beremarkable.