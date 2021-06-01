Bomb squad retrieves suspicious device from near local high school

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad retrieved a suspicious device Tuesday afternoon that was discovered late Tuesday morning near Temple High School, which was placed on lockout while authorities investigated.

The device was not explosive, officials said.

Police were called after the device was found at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday attached to the Bell County Public Health building in the 800 block of North 31st Street, authorities said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Temple High School was placed under a lockout and surrounding streets were shut down,” police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was called in to retrieve the device and arrived at around 1:40 p.m.

The lockout was lifted after the device was retrieved.

The health district building was evacuated for several hours.

Appointments interrupted by the incident were being rescheduled.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (254) 298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

