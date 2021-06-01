Advertisement

Bond set at $500,000 for Central Texas man charged in mother’s beating death

Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Lonnie Bishop, 33.
Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Lonnie Bishop, 33.(Jail photo)
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Lonnie Bishop, 33, who remains in the McLennan County Jail charged with murder after his mother was found lying in a bed, dead of blunt force injuries.

Officers found Yun Bishop, 57, dead after responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at around 6:15 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of North 11th Street.

Yun Bishop died at the scene.

Her son was on the front porch of the home when officers arrived.

“As officers were talking with the male, they heard him say that his mother was dead and that he had killed her,” Officer Garen Bynum said in a press release.

“Out of concern for the male’s mother, the officers took the male into custody and entered the home.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle car crash sends five to the hospital early Monday morning.
Multi-vehicle car crash sends 5 to hospital, 2 in critical condition
Police are investigating a Memorial Day shooting in Killeen that sent a man to a local hospital...
Shooting victim found on roadside dies at local hospital
Tatum Marie Gentry, 16, was last seen on May 19.
Central Texas teen missing since May 19 found safe
Police were called after the device was found at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday outside the Bell...
Bomb squad retrieves suspicious device from near local high school

Latest News

Lily Mae Avant fell ill after swimming in the Brazos River and Lake Whitney. (Family photo)
Central Texas woman who lost daughter to rare ‘brain eating’ amoeba works to spread awareness
In the almost three weeks since the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was approved for children...
Fewer than 3,000 Central Texas children 12-15 have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far
Governor Greg Abbott and state law enforcement leaders (Source: Gov. Greg Abbott's Office)
Texas governor signs bills to ‘back the blue,’ increase criminal penalties for protesters
File Photo: Texas State Capitol in Austin
Republicans to tweak part of Texas elections bill criticized for impact on Black churchgoers
Lily Avant
Amoeba Awareness