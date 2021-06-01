Bond set at $500,000 for Central Texas man charged in mother’s beating death

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Lonnie Bishop, 33, who remains in the McLennan County Jail charged with murder after his mother was found lying in a bed, dead of blunt force injuries.

Officers found Yun Bishop, 57, dead after responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at around 6:15 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of North 11th Street.

Yun Bishop died at the scene.

Her son was on the front porch of the home when officers arrived.

“As officers were talking with the male, they heard him say that his mother was dead and that he had killed her,” Officer Garen Bynum said in a press release.

“Out of concern for the male’s mother, the officers took the male into custody and entered the home.”

