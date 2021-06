Central Texas teen missing since May 19 found safe

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – A Killeen teenager missing since May 19 has been found safe, police said Tuesday.

Tatum Marie Gentry, 16, was last seen on May 19 at Killeen High School.

Family members reported her as a runaway on May 20.

“Tatum Gentry has been located safe and is no longer considered a runaway juvenile,” police said in an updated Facebook post Tuesday.

