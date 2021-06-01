Crews begin $5.8 million in repairs to local roads damaged by February freeze

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Crews are beginning work on $5.8 million in repairs to roads in Killeen damaged by the historic February freeze.

Maintenance crews have been making spot repairs since the storm until more comprehensive repair work could be planned and prioritized, the city said.

Gateway Drive, Levy Lane, WS Young Drive, Trimmier Road and Elms Road are the first roads scheduled for repairs.

Crews will remove damaged layers of street and asphalt overlay and then replace the driving surface, the city said.

Lone Star Paving is doing the work.

The city will notify residents and business owners on the affected streets as work dates approach.

The $5,896,323 to pay for repairs comes from Killeen’s street maintenance fund and a supplemental allocation the city council made for emergency street repairs.

Traffic will be detoured during work hours and residents should expect delays.

