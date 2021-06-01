Advertisement

DPS: Traffic stop results in human smuggling bust

By Justin Reyes
Jun. 1, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A traffic stop leads to the discovery of over a dozen undocumented immigrants.

The incident happened on Monday when DPS conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 box truck on Highway 57 in Maverick County.

The driver puled over, got out, and then fled on foot, leaving behind 13 individuals.

The undocumented immigrants were turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

