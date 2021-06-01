Fewer than 3,000 Central Texas children 12-15 have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far

(KWTX) - The school year has ended or has almost ended for tens of thousands of children throughout Central Texas, summer activities are getting underway, and relatively few of the youngsters ages 12 to 15 in the region have yet been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Since the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved for children 12- to 15-years of age on May 12, fewer than 3,000 children in the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring have received a first dose.

Federal and state health officials recommend vaccination for everyone 12 and older.

“Although fewer children have been sick with COVID-19 compared to adults, children can be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, can get sick from COVID-19, and can spread the virus that causes COVID-19 to others,” the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

“Getting your child vaccinated helps to protect your child and your family.”

Statewide, more than 255,000 or almost 14% of residents 12 to 15 have received one dose and more than 800 were fully vaccinated Tuesday.

In the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring, 2,900 or about 5% of residents 12 to 15 have received one dose and 14 were fully vaccinated Tuesday.

More than 1,580 or about 7% of Bell County residents 12 to 15 have received one dose and three were fully vaccinated Tuesday.

In McLennan County almost 815 or almost 6% of residents 12 to 15 have received one dose and nine were fully vaccinated Tuesday.

In Bosque County, according to state data, almost 20 or about 2% of residents 12 to 15 have received one dose; in Coryell County, more than 190 or about 4.5% of residents 12 to 15 have received one dose; in Falls County, 25 or about 3% of residents 12 to 15 have received one dose; in Freestone County, 14 or just more than 1% of residents 12 to 15 have received one dose; in Hamilton County, 10 or about 2.5% of residents 12 to 15 have received one dose; in Hill County, 20 or about 1% of residents 12 to 15 have received one dose; in Lampasas County, just more than 50 or almost 5% of residents 12 to 15 have received one dose; in Leon County, 23, or almost 3% of residents 12 to 15 have received one dose; in Limestone County, 15 or just more than 1% of residents 12 to 15 have received one dose; in Milam County, 25 or almost 2% of residents 12 to 15 have received one dose; in Mills County, three or just more than 1% of residents 12 to 15 have received one dose; in Navarro County, 78, or almost 3% of residents 12 to 15 have received one dose and one was fully vaccinated Tuesday; in Robertson County, 28 or about 3% of residents 12 to 15 have received one dose, and in San Saba County four or just more than 1% of residents 12 to 15 have received one dose.

Statewide more than 52% of residents 12 and older have received one dose and more than 42% were fully vaccinated Tuesday.

Area vaccination rates trail state rates.

Overall, almost 37% of Central Texas residents 12 and older have received one dose and almost 30% were fully vaccinated Tuesday.

In Bell County, 33% of residents 12 and older have received one dose and just more than 26% were fully vaccinated Tuesday.

In McLennan County, almost 43% of residents 12 and older have received one dose and more than 35% were fully vaccinated Tuesday.

More than 35% of Bosque County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated Tuesday; more than 23% of Coryell County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; more than 28% of Falls County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; almost 24% of Freestone County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; more than 37% of Hamilton County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; more than 31% of Hill County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; more than 30% of Lampasas County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; almost 30% of Leon County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; almost 26% of Limestone County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; 33% of Milam County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; 33% of Mills County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; more than 34% of Navarro County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated, more than 33% of Robertson County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated, and 23% of San Saba County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated.

The state is expanding its Mobile Vaccine Program to include groups of five or more residents who choose to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Previously groups of 10 or more were required to take advantage of the service.

Residents may call 844-90-TEXAS and then select Option 3 to schedule a mobile clinic to vaccinate a group of friends, relatives, employees, and others.

Homebound Texans are still encouraged to call the hotline and select Option 1 to request a state mobile vaccination team to visit their home.

The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The state earlier halted weekly allocations of COVID-19 vaccine to providers because supply exceeds demand instead is filling vaccine orders as they come in.

A White House initiative should also make it easier to find available vaccines.

Text a zip code to GetVax (438829), or in Spanish to Vacuna (822862), and the response will list three nearby locations with vaccines in stock.

The Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler allows residents to sign up for COVID-19 shots through a list of public health departments and select preferred times of day for vaccinations. Those without internet access may call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

NEW CASES, ADDITIONAL DEATHS

Fewer than 60 additional cases of the virus were confirmed in Central Texas over the holiday weekend, as the area total rose to 79,247, and 518 cases were active in the region, down from 633 on Friday.

The Department of State Health Services has reported the deaths of five more area residents diagnosed with the virus.

The Central Texas death toll may be as high as 1,690 but according to DSHS data Tuesday the regional death toll stands at 1,680, including 431 Bell County residents, three fewer than the last local count of 434; 34 Bosque County residents; 86 Coryell County residents; 32 Falls County residents; 50 Freestone County residents; 27 Hamilton County residents; 109 Hill County residents; 33 Lampasas County residents; 43 Leon County residents; 80 Limestone County residents; 476 McLennan County residents,17 more than the local count of 459; 49 Milam County residents, one more than the local count of 48; 21 Mills County residents; 143 Navarro County residents, seven fewer than the local count of 150; 43 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll rose by 15 to 50,441 Tuesday, up 80 from Friday’s total.

DSHS reported another 122 confirmed cases of the virus Tuesday, 94 of them new, raising the statewide total to 2,517,398.

Since Friday, 1,476 additional cases have been confirmed.

At least 38,614 cases were active Tuesday, 2,822,040 residents have recovered, and 1,654 were hospitalized, 42 fewer than on Sunday and almost 240 fewer than on Friday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, at least 20 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Tuesday, accounting for more than 2% of all hospitalizations and filling about 2% of available beds.

At least 16 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 4% of all hospitalizations and filling just more than 2% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate was 2.93% Tuesday, up from 2.78% Sunday, but down from 3.33% Friday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District has paused updates of its local dashboard but says the updates will resume if the county’s incidence rate rises to more than 80 cases per 100,000 residents.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 22,634 total cases Tuesday, unchanged since last Wednesday.

At least 177 cases were active, and 21,915 residents have recovered.

State data showed 431 deaths Tuesday, an increase of three

Local data, last updated on May 14, showed 434 deaths.

Bell County Judge David Blackburn Tuesday terminated the Local Disaster Declaration county commissioners approved on March 18, 2020 in response to the growing threat of COVID-19.

“The only reason the declaration has been in effect the past several months was to ensure that, if there were any federal or state benefits or program funding available to the county, we could make use of them,” Blackburn said.

“In talking to several area leaders, I don’t see any need to continue it at this time.”

“We will continue to support both our public and private healthcare structures, as well as the Governor’s office and any federal or state agencies associated with the continuing efforts to get vaccinations done across the county,” Blackburn said, “but, as far as the county taking a lead role associated with those, I think those responsibilities will transition to other entities.”

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Tuesday showed two active cases and a total of 370 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas showed no active cases Tuesday and a total of 43 since March 2020, 31 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard wasn’t accessible Tuesday.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Tuesday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard showed five cases across four campuses Tuesday.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 27,574 total cases Tuesday, an increase of 22 since Sunday and of 51 since Friday.

At least 100 cases were active Tuesday, 26,988 residents have recovered, and 12 were hospitalized, five of them on ventilators.

Local data showed 459 deaths.

State data showed 476, an increase of two.

COVID-19 testing provided by the Waco-McLennan County Health District and the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management has ended. Providers throughout the county including clinics and pharmacies still offer COVID-19 testing. The DSHS test location finder is a resource.

The City of Waco has updated protocols and no longer requires masks to be worn by the public outside on city property or inside city buildings except bus stations and the airport as required by federal law. City employees no longer are required to wear masks except those assigned to the airport of bus station. Occupancy restrictions have been lifted at city operated museums and venues. On June 7, city hall and the Development Center will again be open to the public. And on June 15, city council meetings will again be open to the public.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed one active case involving a staff member Tuesday as the school’s first summer session got underway. Since Aug. 1, 2000, a total of 4,000 active cases have been confirmed on campus. One test has come back positive in the past seven days. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff through the summer. The university will not require students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated against the virus this fall but is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The university has provided revised guidance for the summer, eliminating capacity limitations on outdoor activities, and making face coverings optional outside. Indoors, any student, faculty member or staff member who is fully vaccinated may meet indoors with fully vaccinated people in groups of 15 or fewer without face coverings or social distancing and may also meet with groups of vaccinated and unvaccinated people in groups of 15 or fewer without face coverings or social distancing.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed no active cases Tuesday and a cumulative total of 364 cases, 282 involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard showed two active cases Tuesday and a total of 304 student cases, 303 staff cases and 19 cases involving people classified as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed eight cases across four campuses, five of them at the high school.

The Lorena ISD dashboard wasn’t accessible Tuesday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Tuesday.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Tuesday.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 7,025 confirmed and 275 probable cases Tuesday.

At least 27 cases were active Tuesday, 7,187 residents have recovered, and 86 have died.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Tuesday.

The CCISD is hosting a vaccination clinic from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday for children as young as 12 as well as for adults.

A second clinic is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 23.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard wasn’t accessible Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported one case involving an inmate and three cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 32 inmates were restricted and one was isolated; one case involving an employee at the Hilltop Unit; five cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit; one case involving an employee at the Mountain View Unit; one case involving an employee at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, and one case involving an inmate at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 22 inmates were restricted and one was isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,900 confirmed and 200 probable cases Tuesday.

State data showed at least 2,057 residents have recovered.

At least 11 cases were active.

The virus has claimed the lives of 32 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported no cases at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin, and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,164 confirmed and 647 probable cases Tuesday.

At least 2,711 patients have recovered and at least 20 cases were active.

The virus has claimed the lives of 80 residents of the county, state data showed.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,476 confirmed and 2,394 probable cases of the virus Tuesday.

Of the total, at least 5,678 patients have recovered.

At least 49 cases were active.

State data showed 143 deaths in the county.

Local data last updated on March 31 showed 150 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,377 confirmed and 311 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. Of the total, 1,645 residents have recovered and 34 have died, according to state data. At least nine cases were active Tuesday.

Freestone County had 1,125 confirmed and 839 probable cases Tuesday. At least 1,875 residents have recovered and 50 have died according to state data. At least 39 cases were active Tuesday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported one case involving an inmate and one involving an employee at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 83 inmates were restricted, and one was isolated.

Hamilton County had 724 confirmed and 60 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 753 residents have recovered and 27 have died, according to state data. At least four cases were active Tuesday.

Hill County Tuesday had 3,807 confirmed cases and 722 probable cases. At least 4,397 patients have recovered, and 109 residents have died, according to state data. At least 23 cases were active Tuesday. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Tuesday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Tuesday showed one case at the junior high.

Lampasas County had 1,860 confirmed and 337 probable cases Tuesday. At least 2,154 residents have recovered, and 33 residents have died, according to state data. At least 10 cases were active Tuesday.

Leon County had 1,281 confirmed and 366 probable cases Tuesday. At least 1,596 patients have recovered, and 43 residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data. At least eight cases were active Tuesday.

Milam County had 1,460 confirmed and 1,095 probable cases Tuesday. At least 2,548 patients have recovered and 49 have died. Seven cases were active Tuesday.

Mills County had 595 confirmed and 63 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 635 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data. At least two cases were active Tuesday.

Robertson County had 1,746 confirmed cases Tuesday and 428 probable cases. At least 2,100 patients have recovered, and 43 residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data. At least 31 cases were active Tuesday.

San Saba County had 526 confirmed cases Tuesday and 256 probable cases. At least 758 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data, which showed one active case. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported two cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Facility.

