First day of meteorological summer feeling like late April

June 1st is not only the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season (which is projected to be another active one) but it’s also the start of meteorological summer, which is the warmest three-month period of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Daily high temperatures are, on average, between 90° and 98° through August but actual temperatures for the first at least 7 days of the month are expected to be well below normal! The cooler-than-normal start to the hottest season is all thanks to the recent rain we’ve seen and the upcoming high rain chances yet to come. The late afternoon and overnight rain that crept through Central Texas on Memorial Day is leaving the area this morning and we’re expecting a mostly dry day! A weak cold front will move through the area and stall to the south. Before it stalls, it’s possible that the front could kick up shower or thunderstorm, especially during the afternoon and early evening, however today’s rain chances are capped near 10%. Morning clouds with temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s will reach the mid 70s by lunch time under mostly cloudy skies. We’re expecting partly cloudy skies this afternoon as highs only reach the upper 70s and low 80s! Today’s front stalls far enough to the south that we should be mostly rain-free, however storms firing up along that front tonight could creep into the area overnight. We’ll have a 30% chance of overnight showers and storms but thankfully severe weather is staying away.

The forecast for the remainder of the work week hinges on where the stalling cold front ends up. It should stay far enough to the south that many of us stay precipitation-free Wednesday however some late-day showers and storms are possible near and south of Highway 84 and near Highway 190. These scattered showers and storms shouldn’t produce severe weather but could produce some locally heavy rain with a rain chance near 40%. Some rain will continue into Wednesday night but Wednesday night’s rain chances are near 30%. Another 40% chance of scattered rain is back Thursday as the stalled front lifts back to the north helping to stir up the atmosphere. Thursday’s best rain chances should be during the afternoon. An upper-level low is expected to slowly move into Texas starting on Friday and lasting into the weekend which will give us our highest potential for rain over the next 10 days. Although the low will kick up widely scattered showers and storms with a rain chance near 50% Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, most of the rain should fall during the afternoon and evening with mostly dry conditions overnight and each morning. We’re expecting rain chances to slowly drop next week to 40% Monday, 30% Tuesday, and then 20% next Wednesday and Thursday. When rain starts to come to a close early next week, we’ll likely see another half-inch to two inches of rain fall, helping to kick up some more isolated flooding within any of the heavier pockets of rain. Temperatures will be cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s through the weekend. We’ll finally see temperatures start to claw close to the 90° mark for the middle of next week. High humidity values because of the recent rain may help to keep temperatures below normal but the heat index should top 90° almost every day next week.

