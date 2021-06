WACO, Texas (KWTX)- Waco’s annual Fourth on the Brazos celebration, which was cancelled last hear because of COVID-19, is back on.

The event will be held Sunday July 4 in Touchdown Alley, next to Baylor’s McLane Stadium.

The celebration includes food trucks, live music and fireworks.

Further details will be released soon, the city said.

