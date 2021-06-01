Advertisement

Houston seethes over being frozen out of federal flood funds

Houston residents and officials are seething over a Texas agency’s decision to not award the...
Houston residents and officials are seething over a Texas agency’s decision to not award the city a single cent of the initial $1 billion in federal flood mitigation funding the state was promised following Hurricane Harvey in 2017. (File)(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston residents and officials are seething over a Texas agency’s decision to not award the city a single cent of the initial $1 billion in federal flood mitigation funding the state was promised following Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

The Texas General Land Office’s recent announcement of the winners and losers of the funds provided a rare issue that brought Houston Democrats and Republicans together in mutual outrage.

Shirley Ronquillo, a community activist, says the lack of funding could endanger residents of her neighborhood of East Aldine, which experiences bad flooding after major storms.

Following the criticism, Land Commissioner George P. Bush said he planned to ask the federal government to approve $750 million for Harris County, which includes Houston.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Lonnie Bishop, 33.
Bond set at $500,000 for Central Texas man charged in mother’s beating death
Multi-vehicle car crash sends five to the hospital early Monday morning.
Multi-vehicle car crash sends 5 to hospital, 2 in critical condition
Police are investigating a Memorial Day shooting in Killeen that sent a man to a local hospital...
Shooting victim found on roadside dies at local hospital
Tatum Marie Gentry, 16, was last seen on May 19.
Central Texas teen missing since May 19 found safe
Police were called after the device was found at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday outside the Bell...
Bomb squad retrieves suspicious device from near local high school

Latest News

fastcast mclane stadium night
Several more rounds of rain between now & the weekend
Crews are beginning work on $5.8 million in repairs to local roads damaged by the historic...
Crews begin $5.8 million in repairs to local roads damaged by February freeze
KWTX Fastcast Images
First day of meteorological summer feeling like late April
As rain falls across the Permian Basin, some areas are being affected by heavy flooding.
Heavy rain leads to flooding across the Permian Basin