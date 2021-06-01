Advertisement

Local organization offering mental health first aid training

The Heart of Texas MHMR Center is offering mental health first aid training.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One in five adults live with a mental illness. That’s according to the National Institute of Mental Health, and a local organization is bringing in a new way to train the community to help in times of crisis.

The Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center is holding mental health first aid training throughout the summer. The organization says with the training, people can be first responders before the first responders arrive.

During the training, people will learn to recognize common signs and symptoms of mental illness and substance abuse. But it’s not just knowing what that looks like. People also learn how to help.

MHMR said time is crucial when a person is in crisis, and the training could save a life.

“You can be able to keep that person in that position to be able to be helped until the appropriate level of care is either reached or arrived,” Vince Erickson, director of public information for MHMR, said. “That’s what this is for.”

There are several training sessions throughout the summer. The next one is on June 18 from noon to 4:30 p.m.

It’s open to people in McLennan, Hill, Bosque, Falls, Limestone an Freestone counties. The course is $35 dollars, and you can sign up online.

There are also training sessions on July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Aug. 9 from noon to 4:30 p.m.

