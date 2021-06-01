Advertisement

Man, woman die in Cherokee County house fire

Firefighters were battling a massive fire at a Philadelphia warehouse Sunday.
Firefighters were battling a massive fire at a Philadelphia warehouse Sunday.(Source: AP)
By Jeff Chavez
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man and a woman died in a house fire on County Road 3102 in Cherokee County Sunday, according to Sheriff Brent Dickson.

On Tuesday, Dickson said the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a structure fire on CR 3102 in Jacksonville. The 911 caller said a mobile home was on fire and that two people were inside.

The Jacksonville Fire Department and the and Earls Chapel Volunteer Fire Department battled the fire. When they got to the scene, the home was engulfed in flames.

Dickson said that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and State Fire Marshal’s Office were brought in to recover the bodies and further investigate the cause of the fire.

Justice of the Peace Tony Johnson pronounced the two victims dead at the scene. Their bodies were sent to Forensic Medical Management of Tyler for autopsies to be performed.

Dickson said pending family notification they are not going to release any names at this time. He added that no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Lonnie Bishop, 33.
Bond set at $500,000 for Central Texas man charged in mother’s beating death
Multi-vehicle car crash sends five to the hospital early Monday morning.
Multi-vehicle car crash sends 5 to hospital, 2 in critical condition
Police are investigating a Memorial Day shooting in Killeen that sent a man to a local hospital...
Shooting victim found on roadside dies at local hospital
Tatum Marie Gentry, 16, was last seen on May 19.
Central Texas teen missing since May 19 found safe
Police were called after the device was found at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday outside the Bell...
Bomb squad retrieves suspicious device from near local high school

Latest News

Lily Mae Avant fell ill after swimming in the Brazos River and Lake Whitney. (Family photo)
Central Texas woman who lost daughter to rare ‘brain eating’ amoeba works to spread awareness
In the almost three weeks since the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was approved for children...
Fewer than 3,000 Central Texas children 12-15 have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far
Governor Greg Abbott and state law enforcement leaders (Source: Gov. Greg Abbott's Office)
Texas governor signs bills to ‘back the blue,’ increase criminal penalties for protesters
File Photo: Texas State Capitol in Austin
Republicans to tweak part of Texas elections bill criticized for impact on Black churchgoers
Lily Avant
Amoeba Awareness