Off-duty deputy killed suspect after Houston club shooting

Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.
Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Police say an off-duty deputy working security at a Houston nightclub was the one who fatally shot an armed suspect after gunfire at the club left one other person dead and wounded two more people.

Shots were fired at about 1:15 a.m. Monday, and police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was struck several times and is in critical condition while a third person was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Authorities say an off-duty officer fatally shot “an armed suspect” after the shooting.

Police are still investigating whether anyone else fired shots, but police did confirm Monday that the “armed suspect” was among the two dead.

