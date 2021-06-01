Several more rounds of rain between now & the weekend

Rounding out a very wet May with more rain on the way heading into June. We saw 8 inches of rain in the month of May making it the wettest May we’ve had since 2016. Rain chances tonight are on the smaller size tonight with just a few showers and weaker thunderstorms possible. There could be a complex of storms approaching our area from the NW overnight but as it gets close to us is should be weakening or dying out all together by tomorrow morning. Otherwise it’s mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

We continue to have daily rounds of rain possible through the rest of the week as a cut-off upper level low just sits and spins to our west. Eventually that low will move into Texas but that only means rain chances tick upwards for the weekend. With the clouds and the rain around, we enter June with below normal temperatures in the upper 70s/low 80s. That’s a good 10 degrees cooler than normal highs for this time of year - we usually have many days around 90 degrees by this point in the season. The cooler weather is a silver-lining before we get into those almost unbearable hot months that are just around the corner.

One thing to watch this week as our severe storm chances are low, the flooding potential remains high. We could see another 2-3″ by the end of the weekend.

