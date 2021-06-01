Advertisement

Shooting victim found on roadside dies at local hospital

Police investigate shooting
Police investigate shooting(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a Memorial Day shooting in Killeen that sent a man to a local hospital where he later died.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance involving gunfire just before 1:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Dickens Drive and Westcliff Road found the victim on the side of the road.

The victim, who was carrying no ID was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, where he died.

Investigators are hoping an autopsy will lead to his identification.

Officers, with the help of a K-9 officer, apprehended who police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez described as “a person of interest” who was wanted on an unrelated warrant.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Lonnie Bishop, 33.
Bond set at $500,000 for Central Texas man charged in mother’s beating death
Multi-vehicle car crash sends five to the hospital early Monday morning.
Multi-vehicle car crash sends 5 to hospital, 2 in critical condition
Tatum Marie Gentry, 16, was last seen on May 19.
Central Texas teen missing since May 19 found safe
Police were called after the device was found at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday outside the Bell...
Bomb squad retrieves suspicious device from near local high school

Latest News

Lily Mae Avant fell ill after swimming in the Brazos River and Lake Whitney. (Family photo)
Central Texas woman who lost daughter to rare ‘brain eating’ amoeba works to spread awareness
In the almost three weeks since the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was approved for children...
Fewer than 3,000 Central Texas children 12-15 have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far
Governor Greg Abbott and state law enforcement leaders (Source: Gov. Greg Abbott's Office)
Texas governor signs bills to ‘back the blue,’ increase criminal penalties for protesters
File Photo: Texas State Capitol in Austin
Republicans to tweak part of Texas elections bill criticized for impact on Black churchgoers
Lily Avant
Amoeba Awareness