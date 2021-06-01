Shooting victim found on roadside dies at local hospital

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a Memorial Day shooting in Killeen that sent a man to a local hospital where he later died.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance involving gunfire just before 1:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Dickens Drive and Westcliff Road found the victim on the side of the road.

The victim, who was carrying no ID was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, where he died.

Investigators are hoping an autopsy will lead to his identification.

Officers, with the help of a K-9 officer, apprehended who police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez described as “a person of interest” who was wanted on an unrelated warrant.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

