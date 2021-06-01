Advertisement

Teen dies after canoe capsizes in Hopkins County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 14-year-old died after a canoe capsized in a pond along Hopkins County Road 4712.

According to KSST Radio, three other juveniles were also in the canoe during the incident at approximately 3:30 p.m., Saturday.

KSST reports the teen, identified as Demarion Sampson, of Cooper, was not wearing a life vest and did not resurface with the three other juveniles after the canoe capsized in approximately 14 feet of water.

Two sheriff’s deputies entered the pond and after about a 30-minute search the teen was located and his body recovered, according to Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Sampson was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:08 p.m.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Lonnie Bishop, 33.
Bond set at $500,000 for Central Texas man charged in mother’s beating death
Multi-vehicle car crash sends five to the hospital early Monday morning.
Multi-vehicle car crash sends 5 to hospital, 2 in critical condition
Police are investigating a Memorial Day shooting in Killeen that sent a man to a local hospital...
Shooting victim found on roadside dies at local hospital
Tatum Marie Gentry, 16, was last seen on May 19.
Central Texas teen missing since May 19 found safe
Police were called after the device was found at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday outside the Bell...
Bomb squad retrieves suspicious device from near local high school

Latest News

Lily Mae Avant fell ill after swimming in the Brazos River and Lake Whitney. (Family photo)
Central Texas woman who lost daughter to rare ‘brain eating’ amoeba works to spread awareness
In the almost three weeks since the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was approved for children...
Fewer than 3,000 Central Texas children 12-15 have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far
Governor Greg Abbott and state law enforcement leaders (Source: Gov. Greg Abbott's Office)
Texas governor signs bills to ‘back the blue,’ increase criminal penalties for protesters
File Photo: Texas State Capitol in Austin
Republicans to tweak part of Texas elections bill criticized for impact on Black churchgoers
Lily Avant
Amoeba Awareness