Teen dies after canoe capsizes in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 14-year-old died after a canoe capsized in a pond along Hopkins County Road 4712.

According to KSST Radio, three other juveniles were also in the canoe during the incident at approximately 3:30 p.m., Saturday.

KSST reports the teen, identified as Demarion Sampson, of Cooper, was not wearing a life vest and did not resurface with the three other juveniles after the canoe capsized in approximately 14 feet of water.

Two sheriff’s deputies entered the pond and after about a 30-minute search the teen was located and his body recovered, according to Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Sampson was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:08 p.m.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.