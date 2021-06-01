Temple: H-E-B now hiring for warehouse positions with starting pay at $17.50

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B is hiring for its warehouse positions in Temple, San Antonio and Houston.

According to the grocer’s online career portal, the position has a starting pay of $17.50 an hour and no experience necessary.

The grocer offers health, vision and dental benefits to new employees in addition to a 401k retirement plan, stock options and a scholarship program.

