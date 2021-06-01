Advertisement

Texas Democrats stage walkout, run out the clock on voting bill

Texas Democrats ran out the clock on a controversial voting bill.
Texas Democrats ran out the clock on a controversial voting bill.
By Matt Zdun
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Late Sunday night, Texas House Democrats ran out the clock on Senate Bill 7, the far-reaching bill that would limit access to voting in Texas and impose new penalties on election officials.

“We’ve used all the tools in our toolbox to fight this bill, and tonight we pulled out that last one,” state Rep. Nicole Collier, R-Fort Worth, said at a news conference.

She and dozens of her Democratic colleagues walked out of the lower chamber before it could vote on the bill.

“The Democrats sort of slowly left, and there weren’t enough of them there to have to vote,” Grace Chimene, the president of the League of Women Voters of Texas, told KWTX.

A quorum — at least 100 of the 150 representatives — must be present for the chamber to advance legislation.

Chimene said a legislative maneuver like this in which lawmakers intentionally break the quorum to avoid voting on an issue is “rare” and has only happened three other times in the nearly 175-year history of the Texas Legislature.

“This is an opportunity to not rush a bill that affects every Texan voter’s ability to vote,” Sarah Walker, the executive director of Secure Democracy, told KWTX.

Democrats have long criticized the bill over its provisions that would have criminalized certain activities by election officials, limited early voting hours in certain jurisdictions and given new rights to partisan poll watchers, among other provisions.

They also criticized a host of new provisions introduced over the weekend after lawmakers met behind closed doors, such as new identification requirements for voting by mail and limited early voting hours on Sunday.

“SB 7 went from a bill that was 26 pages long and behind closed doors without any public input, those fellows met in secret and made it be like 70 pages long,” Chimene said.

Shortly after the walkout, Gov. Greg Abbott promised a special legislative session to revive the bill.

He also said on Monday afternoon that he would veto a portion of the state budget and defund the Legislature because the bill died.

“No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities,” Abbott said in a Tweet.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle car crash sends five to the hospital early Monday morning.
Multi-vechicle car crash sends 5 to hospital, 2 in critical condition
Margaret Lorrain Smith, 62, has been on the run since 2009.
Texas woman on the run since 2009 added to state’s 10 most wanted list
Police investigate shooting
Police: investigate a shooting that sent one to the hospital
(Photo by Montana Brazil)
Millions of gallons of wastewater discharged into Brazos River
Crime scene tape.
Waco: Police say son admitted to killing mother

Latest News

The Heart of Texas MHMR Center is offering mental health first aid training.
Local organization offering mental health first aid training
Crime scene tape.
Waco: Police say son admitted to killing mother
Jim and Terry Read of Mart are this week's Daniel Stark and KWTX's Be Remarkable Award Winners...
Be Remarkable: Mart grocery store owners feel blessed to serve community
Mosquitoes
Rainy weather causes mosquito populations to boom, Texas Counties seeing mosquito pools test positive for West Nile