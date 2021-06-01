Waco: Police say son admitted to killing mother

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a murder in the 700 blocks of N. 11th. St. in Waco.

According to police, officers were called to a domestic disturbance around 6:15 Monday night. When officers arrived, they met a man on the front porch.

According to police, officers spoke with the man, who heard him say mother was dead, and he had killed her.

Officers took the man into custody and entered the home, where they found a woman lying in a bed with injuries from blunt force trauma. Police said AMR was called and confirmed the woman was dead.

Waco Police identified her as 57-year-old Yun Bishop. Her 33-year-old son, Lonnie Bishop, was arrested and charged with murder. Bishop is in custody at the McLennan County Jail.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

