Waco Track & Field athletes sign with colleges

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Waco High School athletes signed with college track and field programs on Tuesday.

Waco High School’s Khloe Turnbull signed with Tarleton State University. Turnbull is a 6A area and regional qualifier in 100m hurdles this year.

Jay-Len Laster, a top sprinter in 100m and 200m relays, signed with Southwestern Assemblies of God University.

