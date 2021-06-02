Advertisement

California teen fights off bear to save her dogs

Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCBS) - A very brave California teen took on a mama bear in her backyard when her dogs got in way over their heads.

It was all caught on video.

A mama bear was walking on a backyard wall with her two cubs when the homeowner’s three dogs rush toward her.

The bear was trying to protect her babies and picked up one of the dogs by its vest.

Hailey Morinico, 17, lunged at the bear and pushed her off the ledge.

“In that moment, I don’t have much time to think,” she said. “I run over to the bear and the first thing I think to do is to push the bear off the ledge it’s standing on, and hopefully it will release my dog. And somehow it works.”

She then picked up her dog and ran inside.

“Honestly, the only thing I had in mind was to protect my dogs and that’s what I did,” she said.

Her frantic parents can be heard shouting at her in the background.

“It’s horrifying to see your daughter approach a huge bear and just thinking that the bear could have swiped at her face and we would be having another kind of news today,” Citlally Morinico, her mother, said.

Wildlife experts say the bear was simply trying to protect her cubs.

California only has American black bears.

“And they are not inherently aggressive toward humans or our pets,” Rebecca Barboza, a wildlife biologist at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, said. “She was reacting to the perceived threat of the dogs, and if this animal was inherently aggressive, those dogs probably would have been attacked and not just swiped at.”

“Do not push bears. Do not get close to bears. You do not want to get unlucky. I just happened to come out unscathed,” Hailey Morinico said.

Experts says this is the time of year when black bears wake up from semi-hibernation, making bear sightings more common.

It’s best to keep your pets indoors and if you do come face to face with a bear, do not touch it.

Instead, make a lot of noise to scare it away.

Copyright 2021 KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Lonnie Bishop, 33.
Bond set at $500,000 for Central Texas man charged in mother’s beating death
Multi-vehicle car crash sends five to the hospital early Monday morning.
Multi-vehicle car crash sends 5 to hospital, 2 in critical condition
Police are investigating a Memorial Day shooting in Killeen that sent a man to a local hospital...
Shooting victim found on roadside dies at local hospital
Tatum Marie Gentry, 16, was last seen on May 19.
Central Texas teen missing since May 19 found safe
Police were called after the device was found at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday outside the Bell...
Bomb squad retrieves suspicious device from near local high school

Latest News

In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at...
2 charged in Miami Beach shooting; DaBaby detained, released
The 5th grade student in the Tenafly School District reportedly dressed as Hitler for a school...
5th grader dresses as Hitler, lists ‘accomplishments’ for school project
The school district promised a full investigation after learning the student’s teacher approved...
Jewish Federation CEO speaks out about 5th grader's report on Hitler
In this August 1974 file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Mike Marshall throws to a New York...
Mike Marshall, 1st reliever to win Cy Young, dies at 78