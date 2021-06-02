Advertisement

Central Texas woman who lost daughter to rare ‘brain eating’ amoeba works to spread awareness

Lily Mae Avant fell ill after swimming in the Brazos River and Lake Whitney. (Family photo)
Lily Mae Avant fell ill after swimming in the Brazos River and Lake Whitney. (Family photo)(KWTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Laci Avant, whose 10-year-old daughter Lily Mae Avant died in a Fort Worth hospital after contracting a brain-eating amoeba while swimming in the Brazos River and Lake Whitney over the Labor Day weekend in 2019, is working to spread awareness about the rare amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, which is found in warm and hot freshwater ponds, lakes and rivers.

Lily, a fifth grader at Valley Mils Elementary School developed a headache and fever after swimming in a pool the next weekend.

“It was almost like she had the flu, she was running a fever,” Avant said.

“We took her to the doctor, and he tested her for everything. flu, strep. It was summertime. You don’t get the flu in the summertime.”

Later they learned the headaches and fever were symptoms of primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), an illness caused by the amoeba.

“She was just a fiery little redhead, she was my only baby,” Avant said.

Lily died on Sept 15, 2019.

We need more people to know about this amoeba because it’s serious,” Avant said.

“It’s in all fresh water. If we would have known, we would have taken better precautions.”

The precautions are simple.

The amoeba travels into the body through the nose so to prevent, swimmers should either wear a nose plug or avoid putting their heads underwater.

“We don’t want anybody to have to go through the loss and the nightmare that we have to every day so if we could just save one life,” Avant said

Saturday, there is a fishing tournament benefit at Harbor Resort and Rentals on Lake Whitney to raise awareness and funds.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward buying nose plugs to be distributed free at businesses surrounding the lake and to support amoeba awareness charities.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Lonnie Bishop, 33.
Bond set at $500,000 for Central Texas man charged in mother’s beating death
Multi-vehicle car crash sends five to the hospital early Monday morning.
Multi-vehicle car crash sends 5 to hospital, 2 in critical condition
Police are investigating a Memorial Day shooting in Killeen that sent a man to a local hospital...
Shooting victim found on roadside dies at local hospital
Tatum Marie Gentry, 16, was last seen on May 19.
Central Texas teen missing since May 19 found safe
Police were called after the device was found at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday outside the Bell...
Bomb squad retrieves suspicious device from near local high school

Latest News

In the almost three weeks since the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was approved for children...
Fewer than 3,000 Central Texas children 12-15 have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far
Governor Greg Abbott and state law enforcement leaders (Source: Gov. Greg Abbott's Office)
Texas governor signs bills to ‘back the blue,’ increase criminal penalties for protesters
File Photo: Texas State Capitol in Austin
Republicans to tweak part of Texas elections bill criticized for impact on Black churchgoers
Lily Avant
Amoeba Awareness