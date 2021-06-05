Aspiring actress searches for permanent role with a family

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Sometimes we all need a little self-care, and this week’s foster kiddo Jasmine is no exception.

“I don’t know it just makes me feel better about myself when I have makeup on,” said foster care kiddo Jasmine, as she shrugged her shoulders after a makeover at 202 Beauty Lounge in Waco.

Being around Jasmine, you can’t help but feel better about yourself, when she flashed her million-dollar smile.

It’s actually that vibe and warm charisma Jasmine is looking to cash in on down the road.

“What do you want to do?”

“I want to be an actor.”

But just like in life, with a family, she doesn’t need to be the star of the show – she’s just in search of her role.

“I don’t want to be the main (character), when I act but, like, the best friend or something.”

“She wants somebody that she knows is going to be there for her and someone that she can count on, and that can just offer her a family setting and isn’t going to give up on her,” said Patricia Roacha, her CPS caseworker, Patricia has worked with Jasmine for years and knows the kind of kid Jasmine is underneath the makeup.

“She’s just a super sweet, loving, happy girl and I just am really optimistic and hopeful that she’s going to find her perfect fit,” she said.

And don’t let her love for glam fool you either, Jasmine goes deep into her journals, getting her feelings out daily. Just listen to her talk about how much writing she does in just a few weeks.

“I went through like 10 journals because I write a lot,” remarked Jasmine.

Jasmine is honest, funny, deep and ambitious - and her beauty doesn't need makeup to shine through. (KWTX Staff)

She also likes to watch shows like Cheer Squad and likes to spend time with pets and would enjoy a family with a few siblings.

She wants to go to college and she’s ready for the chores too…IF she’s asked.

“I cleaned my room every Saturday, but no chores unless Saturday,” she said laughing.

Now she just needs that forever family, to give her a role of her life.

If you want to inquire about adopting Jasmine or the process, contact CPS at (254) 756-5571.

Also, remember there are licensing requirements to adopt in Texas.

