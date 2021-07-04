Advertisement

Calif. boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled

The photo on the left shows Adler Lara. Walter Lara is shown at the top right, and his car is...
The photo on the left shows Adler Lara. Walter Lara is shown at the top right, and his car is shown on the bottom right.(Source: Missingkids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 4, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police in California said an 11-year-old California boy who was the subject an an Amber Alert has been found safe.

The Amber Alert has been canceled.

Adler Lara was believed to have been abducted by his father, Walter Lara, who allegedly stabbed the boy’s mother.

Walter Lara is outstanding, according to police. They said they no longer believe he is driving the vehicle described in the original Amber Alert.

***Child located! *** As of 1 p.m, today, July 4, 2021, 11-year-old Adler Lara, was located and is safe. The suspect,...

Posted by Modesto Police Department on Sunday, July 4, 2021

The California Highway Patrol issued the alert on behalf of the Modesto Police Department after authorities said Adler Lara was abducted Saturday night from Modesto, California.

Adler Lara was described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Walter Lara, the 38-year-old suspect, was described as a Hispanic male, 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Modesto Police Department identified Walter Lara as Adler’s father, writing in a Facebook post: “Prior to the abduction, it is believed that Lara stabbed Adler Lara’s mother while in the parking lot at the Motel 6 on West Orangeburg Avenue, leaving her in critical condition.”

Walter Lara is believed to be wearing a gray T-shirt, shorts and shoes. Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Amber Alert, the suspect was last seen driving a silver BMW 330i with California license plate 8PWD288. The vehicle has damage to its rear end.

The Modesto Police Department, however, posted an update to their Facebook page Sunday, writing: “We believe the suspect is no longer driving the vehicle in the original Amber Alert. We will update when we have more information.”

Anyone who sees the child, the suspect or the vehicle in the original Amber Alert is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS confirmed the identity of the pilot killed in a plane crash in Killeen as Bradley Guy...
Pilot killed in Killeen plane crash described as ‘experienced’ flight instructor
File Photo
Man shot while driving near Waco middle school; dies at hospital
GF Default - Man shot in thigh Tuesday night
Police in Waco investigating death of newborn
Two years ago, 6-year-old twins Mia and Mya were killed by an alleged drunk driver in Odessa.
‘Our lives aren’t the same’: Texas family remembers twin daughters killed by suspected drunk driver
A frame grab from the security video. Officers found spent shell casings and abandoned...
Police release surveillance video of shooting in parking lot of local nightclub

Latest News

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, right, makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning...
Canadiens beat Lightning 3-2 in OT, avoid Stanley Cup sweep
FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
Autopsy: NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from fireworks blast
Frank Barakat carries his daughter Valentina, 2, through an shopping aisle dedicated for...
Tropical Storm Elsa crosses west Cuba and heads for Florida
California inmate firefighter steals firetruck for a joyride
In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, Gwen Stefani, left, and Blake Shelton arrive at the 62nd...
‘Voice’ stars Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton wed in Oklahoma