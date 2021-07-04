Calif. boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled

(Gray News) - Police in California said an 11-year-old California boy who was the subject an an Amber Alert has been found safe.

The Amber Alert has been canceled.

Adler Lara was believed to have been abducted by his father, Walter Lara, who allegedly stabbed the boy’s mother.

Walter Lara is outstanding, according to police. They said they no longer believe he is driving the vehicle described in the original Amber Alert.

***Child located! *** As of 1 p.m, today, July 4, 2021, 11-year-old Adler Lara, was located and is safe. The suspect,... Posted by Modesto Police Department on Sunday, July 4, 2021

The California Highway Patrol issued the alert on behalf of the Modesto Police Department after authorities said Adler Lara was abducted Saturday night from Modesto, California.

Adler Lara was described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Walter Lara, the 38-year-old suspect, was described as a Hispanic male, 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Modesto Police Department identified Walter Lara as Adler’s father, writing in a Facebook post: “Prior to the abduction, it is believed that Lara stabbed Adler Lara’s mother while in the parking lot at the Motel 6 on West Orangeburg Avenue, leaving her in critical condition.”

Walter Lara is believed to be wearing a gray T-shirt, shorts and shoes. Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Amber Alert, the suspect was last seen driving a silver BMW 330i with California license plate 8PWD288. The vehicle has damage to its rear end.

The Modesto Police Department, however, posted an update to their Facebook page Sunday, writing: “We believe the suspect is no longer driving the vehicle in the original Amber Alert. We will update when we have more information.”

Anyone who sees the child, the suspect or the vehicle in the original Amber Alert is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.