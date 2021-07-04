Family Night highlights 97th annual Belton Rodeo

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The 97th installment of the Belton Independence Day Rodeo is in the books.

The three-day rodeo ran Thursday through Saturday.

The theme for the final night was “Family Night”, meaning kids got in free with a paying adult.

Those kids didn’t just get to watch the rodeo - many got to participate as well!

The rodeo opened up with the “Stickhorse Stampede”, featuring kids of all ages running around the arena floor on fake horses.

A sold-out crowd enjoyed the final night of the rodeo, and many spectators said it was extra special this year, since the pandemic canceled the rodeo in 2020.

