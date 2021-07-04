Man shot while driving near Waco middle school; dies at hospital

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Sunday identified Jamaud Jermaine Guilford, 22, of Waco, as the man who died at a hospital after he was shot while driving near a local middle school.

A Waco Police officer was at Baylor Scott and White at Hillcrest Hospital for an investigation at 3:00 a.m. Sunday, July 4 when a vehicle pulled into the emergency room parking with two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said one of the men suffered a gunshot wound to one of his arms, and his wound is not considered life-threatening.

The other man, later identified as Guilford, received emergency medical care from medical personnel at the hospital, but later died as a result of the gunshot, police said.

Detectives who spoke with witnesses were told the shooting occurred while Guilford was driving a vehicle, with the other victim as a passenger, Waco Dr. near G.L. Wiley Middle School.

Officers set up a crime scene investigation the location near the middle school to process any evidence still available at the scene.

“At this time, it is unknown what led up to the shooting or who is responsible for it,” police said.

