Police in Waco investigating death of newborn

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department’s Special Crimes Unit is investigating the death of a newborn infant.

According to Waco Police Department officials, the two-week-old baby was found dead during the day Friday at Abbey Glenn Apartments.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, officials say. An autopsy was ordered.

As of now, no charges have been filed, officials say.

This is a developing story. No further information is available at this time.

