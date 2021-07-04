Advertisement

Rain Dies Down For Fireworks But More Chances To Start The Week

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT
Showers will continue to taper off going through the evening, with everything gone by sunset. We’ll have partly cloudy skies this evening with temperatures in the low to mid 80′s, so things are looking great for the fireworks tonight. We’ll dip to the low 70′s to start your Monday with some patchy fog possible around sunrise. Rain chances slowly increase going through the day with a few isolated showers expected in the afternoon, where highs will be in the upper 80′s.

Another round of rain will move in on Tuesday, but those chances won’t be as high. The same setup will happen on Wednesday too while keeping highs in the mid to upper 80′s. Rain chances taper off to end out the week, but because of all the Gulf moisture that’ll have moved through our area by then, the resulting cloud cover will keep our highs well below average next weekend. There’s a chance we could be stuck in the low 80′s.

Tropical Storm Elsa: Elsa will maintain its Tropical Storm status as an area of high pressure around Cuba is keeping is from returning to Hurricane status, but the warm tropical water will keep the storm going as it heads to Florida. Florida will start seeing showers from Elsa early Tuesday morning, after which it will go up the west coast before fizzling out over southern Georgia Wednesday afternoon.

