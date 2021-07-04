Advertisement

Waco’s Castle Heights neighborhood parade goes on despite rain delays

Castle Heights Neighborhood 4th of July parade
Castle Heights Neighborhood 4th of July parade(AUSTIN AVENUE NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The historic Castle Heights Neighborhood in Waco had its annual 4th of July parade Sunday.

The parade, which was scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at the neighborhood circle was delayed due to a rain storm. Hours later a much smaller crowd of neighbors and neighborhood children paraded around the neighborhood in their festive attire.

Waco’s Mayor Dillon Meek was also part of the small crowd. He said after the parade being cancelled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions it was important to go through with it this year rain or shine.

”This is a rich tradition for the neighborhood to come together and just celebrate independence day,” Mayor Meek said. “I think it’s been a really tough year with the pandemic and so the idea of getting to come together is something that is important and special to this community this year particularly.”

