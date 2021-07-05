Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled in Wisconsin; police say 2-year-old found

Police said Ay’den Hall, 2 years old, has been found after an Amber Alert was issued in...
Police said Ay’den Hall, 2 years old, has been found after an Amber Alert was issued in Wisconsin.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials in Wisconsin canceled the Amber Alert on Monday for a 2-year-old boy from the Milwaukee area, saying he has been found.

No other details were immediately available.

Ay’den Hall was described as a Black male child around 3 feet tall and 38 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with lettering on the front, blue jean shorts and orange and white Jordan shoes.

The suspect, Renado Hall, is described as a 6-foot tall Black male, around 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to the alert, Renado Hall forcibly took the child while armed with a handgun and fled in an unknown direction. They are believed to be either in a silver Acura TL or a unknown model black Cadillac with California license plate 6XZY488.

Renado Hall is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS confirmed the identity of the pilot killed in a plane crash in Killeen as Bradley Guy...
Pilot killed in Killeen plane crash described as ‘experienced’ flight instructor
File Photo
Man shot while driving near Waco middle school; dies at hospital
GF Default - Man shot in thigh Tuesday night
Police in Waco investigating death of newborn
Two years ago, 6-year-old twins Mia and Mya were killed by an alleged drunk driver in Odessa.
‘Our lives aren’t the same’: Texas family remembers twin daughters killed by suspected drunk driver
A frame grab from the security video. Officers found spent shell casings and abandoned...
Police release surveillance video of shooting in parking lot of local nightclub

Latest News

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, right, makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning...
Canadiens beat Lightning 3-2 in OT, avoid Stanley Cup sweep
FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
Autopsy: NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from fireworks blast
Frank Barakat carries his daughter Valentina, 2, through an shopping aisle dedicated for...
Tropical Storm Elsa crosses west Cuba and heads for Florida
California inmate firefighter steals firetruck for a joyride
In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, Gwen Stefani, left, and Blake Shelton arrive at the 62nd...
‘Voice’ stars Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton wed in Oklahoma