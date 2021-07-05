Keeping COVID infections down following holiday celebrations

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -With record travel and thousands gathering for the Fourth of July, it’s an exciting time for people to get out and celebrate.

“I am glad that life is getting back to some sort of normality and I can go out and do things with my kids again,” Cody Pack of Waco said.

But health leaders caution, COVID-19 is still here and Central Texas is seeing a bit of an uptick in cases.

“This week, we’ve got 12 admitted to the hospital which is a little higher than what we have had the last couple of weeks,” Dr. Joshua Houser at Baylor Scott & White said.

With only a fraction of the population within Central Texas vaccinated, officials say don’t let your guard down.

“You still have to be concerned, especially if you are not vaccinated,” Dr. Houser said.

“If you are looking across the country, the people that are getting sick are the unvaccinated folks.”

Pack says he’s excited to get out and enjoy life, but still takes precautions.

“Try to stick to the six feet, keep your hands sanitized, cover your mouth and nose if you cough whether you have been vaccinated or not,” Pack said.

Also, keep an eye on how you are feeling.

“Once you get back, just like any other time, watch for any signs or symptoms of any other infections,” Dr. Houser said.

Dr. Houser says the biggest piece of protection we have is the vaccine.

“The people that get it are not getting as sick, they are not getting admitted to the hospital,” Dr. Houser said.

“The risk of getting sick from the vaccine is much much less than getting sick from COVID-19.”

Dr. Houser says the vaccine is openly available and crucial in protecting yourself and those around you.

Officials say only time will tell if people have contracted the virus.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.