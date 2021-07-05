Advertisement

More wet July days this week

By Camille Hoxworth
Updated: 8 hours ago
This first full week of July is a little unusual with daily rain chances and cooler than normal temperatures for the entire week! For tonight, and for our set up every day this week, any showers and thunderstorms that the afternoon/evening sparked will gradually go down once the sun goes down. Temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 70s overnight.

Now despite the “wet looking” forecast, not everyone will receive rain every day and some might receive rain at all, but we do have an area of low pressure sitting down south of us and that will give us the energy and lift needed, plus keeps humidity high, for rain chances for the next several days. We will start our mornings mainly rain free but with sunshine and daytime heating, our afternoons will have the highest rain chances. Our upper level low will weaken a bit later this week and that’s why rain chances will trend downward, through at least Saturday. Rain totals over the next 7 days could be anywhere from about 1 in - 2.5 in across the area. The plus side to the rainy weather pattern...well for one, everything is still green and not burnt to a crisp. Secondly, we have high temperatures only in the 80s, when we are normally in the mid to upper 90s. Third plus side, triple digits stay away a little longer this summer!

There’s a good bit of model disagreement as to what the weekend will bring, but overall lower coverage of showers and storms looks to be a good bet as of now, at least for Saturday. Between now and then, widespread 1-2.5″ of rain will be a possibility, especially now through mid-week.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Elsa continues to aim for Florida after a landfall on the Cuban coast Monday afternoon.

