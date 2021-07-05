Observing both Independence Day and some more rain today

For parts of Central Texas, not a drop of rain fell from the skies this past weekend and it was a seasonably cool, humid, and partly-to-mostly cloudy. For others, the faucet was just wide open! Just like what we saw over the 4th of July weekend, we’re expecting another round of widely scattered showers and storms today. We’ll start off with fog near and just east of I-35 in Bell, Milam, and Falls County thanks to yesterday’s rain. Others will start out with a few isolated sprinkles, especially in Mills, Bosque, Hill, Hamilton, Limestone, and Freestone County. Rain will be isolated to start the morning but chances will come up late this morning, roughly around 10 AM, with increasing coverage through the afternoon. Everyone has the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms but those odds are highest east of I-35 and along and south of Highway 190. Some spots could entirely miss out on rain today while isolated rain totals for others may be higher than 2″. Scattered rain should decrease in coverage shortly after sunset, but rain remains possible through 10 PM with a low 20% to 30% chance overnight. For those that miss out on the rain, highs may briefly reach the low 90s with heat index values nearing the triple-digits. For those with rain, temperatures will be on a path to the upper 80s but should get cut off in the mid-80s when the rain starts. Heat index values across the board though should be in the 90s as early as about 11 AM.

Coverage of rain should be a bit lower Tuesday but we’re still expecting those scattered showers and storms to bubble up midday and into the afternoon. Rain chances start out near 30% around daybreak with rain chances peaking at 50% later in the day. Temperatures should again only reach the mid-to-upper 80s with isolated low 90s in cities and towns that miss out on the rain. The upper-low overhead responsible for the recent and upcoming rain will partially lose it’s grip later this week. Rain chances drop to about 40% Wednesday and Thursday as again a few scattered showers and storms try to move through during the day with highs nearing 90°. Although rain chances drop to 30% Friday and 20% Saturday, mostly cloudy skies should help to keep high temperatures in the mid-80s despite the lower rain coverage. Rain chances take a slight increase Sunday to near 40% and then should drop to 30% early next week with highs still likely stuck in the mid-to-upper 80s. Despite what looks like an end to the high rain chances for the middle of next week, the typically summertime heat looks to be holding off. In fact, the Plains, the Southeast, and most of the Mid-Atlantic are forecast to see below normal temperatures through the middle of July! Mid-July temperatures are supposed to be in the mid-to-near upper 90s and while it may not get that hot, the recent rains should keep heat index values at least in the 90s so long as temperatures reach the mid-to-upper 80s.

Tropical Storm Elsa: Elsa is expected to move across Cuba later today in just the perfect spot to miss out on most the higher terrain. Tropical systems weaken as they move across land, but mountains help to disrupt the system even more. Elsa is expected to weaken slightly but should be at least a moderately strong tropical storm when it moves over the Florida Keys early Tuesday. Elsa is expected to parallel the west coast of Florida Tuesday morning before moving shore near Florida’s Big Bend, likely near Cedar Key Tuesday afternoon. Elsa should then race up the eastern coast of the U.S. bringing heavy rain to parts of Georgia, the Carolinas, and possibly Virginia too before moving off shore and then eventually getting swept into the jet stream. Elsa will bring gusty winds and locally heavy rains with a storm surge threat near where Elsa moves ashore.

