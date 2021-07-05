Advertisement

Boy, 11, dies after accident on ride at Iowa amusement park

Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of the rides at the Iowa amusement park.(KCCI via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ALTOONA, Iowa (Gray News) - An 11-year-old boy died following an accident over the weekend on a ride at Adventureland Park, and three others were injured.

The Altoona Police Department said 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo died Sunday. Another minor is in critical condition.

A Facebook post on the theme park’s page late Sunday also confirmed the death. Adventureland Park said a boat on the Raging River ride overturned Saturday with six people riding on it.

KCRG reported that four off-duty police officers and fire medics worked alongside park staff to help victims after the accident.

They initially said Saturday that four people had been transported to a hospital, three with critical injuries and one with minor injuries.

A spokesperson for the park said in the post that an investigation is ongoing, and the ride remains closed.

“Adventureland is working closely with both the state and local authorities and would like to thank them again for their efforts,” they said. “At this time, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for the guest and their family, as well as for our team members who were onsite.”

The ride uses a conveyor belt to move rafts through faux river rapids. It had been inspected Friday and was found in good working order, Adventureland said.

A 68-year-old seasonal employee died on the same ride in 2016 after he fell and became wedged between a boat and a concrete wall.

