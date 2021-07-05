Advertisement

‘Our lives aren’t the same’: Texas family remembers twin daughters killed by suspected drunk driver

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Two years ago, 6-year-old twins Mia and Mya were killed by an alleged drunk driver in Odessa.

Family and loved ones gathered Saturday evening at Mia and Mya’s memorial site that sits along Club Drive and Highway 80, where the incident occurred two years ago.

The 6-year old twins were killed back in 2019 by a suspected drunk driver.

“Just it hurts. There’s pain, depression, anxiety, anger of not being able to do anything, not being able to turn back time and change things. There’s always what if’s that will haunt us for the rest of our lives,” said Agueda Coy, mother of the daughters.

Parents Agueda and Raul Coy held a small memorial to share memories, pictures holding on to everything they can to remember their twin daughters.

“Anybody that encountered Mia and Maya would tell you that they were loving girls and caring and full of laughter, joy, and smiles,” said Coy.

But the twin’s parents said memories are not enough to fill the hole in their hearts and asked for one thing.

“For the people or persons responsible to be held accountable, that is what justice would mean to us and always changing of the laws,” said Coy.

The family has started a petition to seek justice and action against the person responsible. Click here for details.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS confirmed the identity of the pilot killed in a plane crash in Killeen as Bradley Guy...
Pilot killed in Killeen plane crash described as ‘experienced’ flight instructor
File Photo
Man shot while driving near Waco middle school; dies at hospital
GF Default - Man shot in thigh Tuesday night
Police in Waco investigating death of newborn
A frame grab from the security video. Officers found spent shell casings and abandoned...
Police release surveillance video of shooting in parking lot of local nightclub

Latest News

Lost dogs overwhelm Central Texas shelters
Lost dogs overwhelm Central Texas shelters
Killeen plane crash investigation
Local pilot killed in plane crash described as an experienced mentor
Dozens of dogs reported missing after 4th of July
Dozens of dogs reported missing after Independence Day weekend
This week’s Be Remarkable takes us to Woodway where a physical therapist is putting her...
Be Remarkable: Physical therapist leaves indelible impact on her patients
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
H-E-B pulls Tyson Foods products after recall