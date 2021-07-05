Vehicle pulls up to pedestrian in Killeen; someone inside opens fire, wounding man

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police say a vehicle pulled up to a man walking along a street and then someone inside the vehicle fired a weapon, striking the pedestrian.

The shooting happened at about 2:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of Hereford Lane on Monday.

Paramedics rushed the man to Baylor Scott & White for treatment. The man’s wounds are not life-threatening, police said.

Investigators described the vehicle involved in the shooting as a “dark in color sedan.”

Two unoccupied vehicles and a residence were struck by the rounds fired from the vehicle.

No further information was provided.

