Boy, 5, shot after gun is left unsecured in vehicle’s backseat, Waco Police say

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police say a 5-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg after a weapon was left unsecured in the backseat of a vehicle he was riding in.

The shooting happened at 12:25 a.m. in the 700 block of Reynolds Street.

The first police officer at the scene immediately placed a tourniquet on the boy’s leg and the boy was then rushed to Baylor Scott and White at Hillcrest before being transferred to McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple, Texas.

“This was a tragic accident that could have easily been prevented. We are thankful for the quick actions of our officer during this call,” Waco Police said.

An investigation revealed the boy was placed in the back seat of a vehicle by his mother.

Police said the mother secured the child in the vehicle and then sat down in the vehicle herself.

At that point, the woman heard a gunshot followed by the sound of her son crying in the back seat.

“The mother of the child did not know, nor did she see, the weapon inside the vehicle that was sitting unsecured in the backseat of the vehicle,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.

The Waco Police Department said the incident should serve as a reminder to the public about the importance of gun safety.

“If you choose to carry a firearm, it is your responsibility to secure the firearm in any and every way possible,” police said.

