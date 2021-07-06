Authorities search for Central Texas man missing for more than a week
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Leon County authorities continued to search Monday for a man who’s been missing for more than a week.
Matthew Jason Halley, 41, was last seen on June 26 in the 7500 block of FM 39 in Normangee in Leon County.
He’s 5-foot-11, weighs about 240 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
“If located, do not approach,” Leon County authorities said in a Facebook post.
