Advertisement

Authorities search for Central Texas man missing for more than a week

Matthew Jason Halley, 41, was last seen on June 26.
Matthew Jason Halley, 41, was last seen on June 26.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Leon County authorities continued to search Monday for a man who’s been missing for more than a week.

Matthew Jason Halley, 41, was last seen on June 26 in the 7500 block of FM 39 in Normangee in Leon County.

He’s 5-foot-11, weighs about 240 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

“If located, do not approach,” Leon County authorities said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A SWAT team was present and paramedics were standing by.
Incident in neighborhood near local intermediate school draws heavy law enforcement response
DPS confirmed the identity of the pilot killed in a plane crash in Killeen as Bradley Guy...
Pilot killed in Killeen plane crash described as ‘experienced’ flight instructor
Two years ago, 6-year-old twins Mia and Mya were killed by an alleged drunk driver in Odessa.
‘Our lives aren’t the same’: Texas family remembers twin daughters killed by suspected drunk driver
File Photo
Boy, 5, shot after gun is left unsecured in vehicle’s backseat, Waco police say

Latest News

A vehicle fire shutdown part of Interstate-35 in Troy Tuesday afternoon.
Troy: Minivan goes up in flames, shuts down interstate
Lexi Thibodeaux, 16, of Henderson, was reported last seen around 2 p.m. Monday.
Henderson police say runaway teen reunited with family
Doctors are reporting a spike in RSV cases in Central Texas which may be pandemic-related.
Child virus spiking in Central Texas
Stranger performs CPR until help arrives
Belton woman reunites with woman who performed CPR, saved her life inside local store
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez released information about the arrests on Tuesday.
13 arrested, 87 roosters confiscated in July 4 cockfight in Texas