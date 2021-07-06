Advertisement

Baylor’s Mayer makes NIL deal with Visiting Angels

By Darby Brown
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Every NCAA athlete in the country is allowed to make money from endorsements, after rule changes and new state laws went into effect last week. A current Baylor men’s basketball player is already taking advantage of this new era.

Matthew Mayer became the first Baylor player to profit off of his personal brand. Visiting Angels, which provides local senior care, contacted Matthew right after college athletes could officially sell the rights to their names, images and likenesses.

“It’s super exciting. I mean, it opens up so much for us athletes and we’re just super grateful for it,” said Matthew Mayer at Monday’s meet and greet.

Visiting angels paid Matthew Mayer to come out for a meet and greet, becoming the first company to partner with a Baylor Bear though a NIL deal.

Neither Visiting Angels or Mayer are disclosing the amount of money involved today, but Mayer immediately said yes to this offer.

“My grandma actually used Visiting Angels and it helped her stay out of a retirement home, so it’s another reason to do it with them,” added Mayer.

Matthew says he is launching a website soon called matthewmayertime.com where he’ll be selling merchandise.

Baylor A&T Hires Alia Nolan as Assistant Coach