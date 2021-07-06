Be Remarkable: Physical therapist leaves indelible impact on her patients

WOODWAY, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us to Woodway where a physical therapist is putting her patients above herself and leaving an indelible impact.

“I just love her to death and she’s there when you need her, even now.”, Shirley Terry, Be Remarkable Nominator

Shirley is a Parkinson’s patient at Kindred at Home, that’s where she receives home visits from Debbie Gill providing her with the mental and physical balance she needs.

“She keeps saying it’s a job, but it’s her passion, and she does go well beyond what a physical therapist assistant should.”, says Terry

That passion has earned Debbie this week’s Daniel Stark and KWTX Be Remarkable Award. It’s a $500 dollar reward for people making the community a better place to live.

“To hear your story about how you go above and beyond has been incredible. As part of Be Remarkable you get a check for $500.”, Danny Daniel, Daniel | Stark Injury Lawyers

“It’s so moving, I can’t even describe it. I did shed a few tears after she called me.”, Debbie Gill, Be Remarkable Award Recipient

Shirley says Debbie cares for every patient and that she would probably be bound to a wheelchair if not for Debbie’s service. But Debbie says she’s the real winner in all this.

“They’re really inspiring to me, so if she feels that I inspired her it’s tenfold what I get back.” Says Gill

If you know a remarkable person, nominate them at kwtx.com/beremarkable.